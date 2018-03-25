Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Secures entry-level deal

Verbeek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Saturday.

Verbeek racked up 30 goals and 31 helpers in 67 games for OHL Sault Ste. Marie this season. The 20-year-old spent five years playing for the Greyhounds, wrapping up his junior career with 59 goals. The center's ELC will start in 2018-19 and he will likely spent the bulk of the campaign in the minors with AHL Laval.