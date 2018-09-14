Canadiens' Hayden Verbeek: Sustains undisclosed injury

Verbeek is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Verbeek -- who signed a three-year, entry-level deal in March -- was unlikely to earn a spot on the 23-man roster, even if he was healthy for the entirety of camp. At best, the 20-year-old will make an appearance in one of the Habs' preseason contests before being reassigned to AHL Laval for the upcoming season.