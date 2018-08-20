Canadiens' Hunter Shinkaruk: Acquired via trade
Shinkaruk was brought in via trade by the Habs from the Flames in a swap for Kerby Rychel on Monday.
Shinkaruk -- who was drafted 24th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Canucks -- has just 15 NHL games under his belt. In those limited appearances, the winger notched a pair of goals and two assists. The 23-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Laval, but could be called upon during the year if Montreal is bit by the injury bug.
