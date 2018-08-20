Canadiens' Hunter Shinkaruk: Inks one-year deal
Shinkaruk penned a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Monday.
After bringing him in via trade Monday, the Habs quickly locked up Shinkaruk for another year. The winger figures to spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Laval.
