Canadiens' Hunter Shinkaruk: Placed on waivers
Shinkaruk was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montreal acquired Shinkaruk from Calgary during the summer. Selected by Vancouver with the 24th-overall pick in the 2013 draft, Shinkaruk has just 15 games of NHL experience and will likely find a home at AHL Laval if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Canadiens' Hunter Shinkaruk: Inks one-year deal•
-
Canadiens' Hunter Shinkaruk: Acquired via trade•
-
Flames' Hunter Shinkaruk: Given qualifying offer•
-
Flames' Hunter Shinkaruk: Hits waiver wire•
-
Flames' Hunter Shinkaruk: Assigned to AHL on Monday•
-
Flames' Hunter Shinkaruk: Promoted to big club Saturday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...