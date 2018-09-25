Shinkaruk was placed on waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal acquired Shinkaruk from Calgary during the summer. Selected by Vancouver with the 24th-overall pick in the 2013 draft, Shinkaruk has just 15 games of NHL experience and will likely find a home at AHL Laval if he clears waivers.

