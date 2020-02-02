Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Adds assist in loss
Kovalchuk had an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Russian has 10 points in 12 games with the Canadiens, exceeding the nine points in 17 outings he posted with the Kings earlier in the year. Overall, 19 points and 64 shots doesn't look that great, but he's been hot since signing in Montreal, making him worth a look in fantasy, as well.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: New line, no problem•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Eight points in eight games as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Generates helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Gets first goal as member of Habs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Shines in second game with Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.