Kovalchuk had an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Russian has 10 points in 12 games with the Canadiens, exceeding the nine points in 17 outings he posted with the Kings earlier in the year. Overall, 19 points and 64 shots doesn't look that great, but he's been hot since signing in Montreal, making him worth a look in fantasy, as well.