Kovalchuk scored the overtime goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto.

More of the same from the Russian-born winger who, with the goal, picked up his 12th point in a Canadiens jersey. Kovalchuk continues to show he's got plenty left in the tank and what began as a season to forget has turned into a fruitful fantasy campaign for the 36-year-old veteran.

