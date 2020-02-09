Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Buries OT winner versus Leafs
Kovalchuk scored the overtime goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto.
More of the same from the Russian-born winger who, with the goal, picked up his 12th point in a Canadiens jersey. Kovalchuk continues to show he's got plenty left in the tank and what began as a season to forget has turned into a fruitful fantasy campaign for the 36-year-old veteran.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Adds assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: New line, no problem•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Eight points in eight games as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Generates helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Gets first goal as member of Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.