Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Eight points in eight games as Hab
Kovalchuk scored his seventh goal of the season Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Too many people were afraid to scoop this old man off the waiver wire after he moved to Quebec, but it's probably too late now. Kovalchuk has eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games in bleu, blanc et rouge. We can't see this continuing at this pace -- Kovalchuk's feet are far slower than today's game. But short term, he can help you if he's available.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Generates helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Gets first goal as member of Habs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Shines in second game with Habs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Skates on top line•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Set for Canadiens debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.