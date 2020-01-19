Kovalchuk scored his seventh goal of the season Saturday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Too many people were afraid to scoop this old man off the waiver wire after he moved to Quebec, but it's probably too late now. Kovalchuk has eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games in bleu, blanc et rouge. We can't see this continuing at this pace -- Kovalchuk's feet are far slower than today's game. But short term, he can help you if he's available.