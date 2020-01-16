Kovalchuk registered an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kovalchuk has been excellent since joining the Canadiens, with a goal and four helpers in six games. He's at 14 points in 23 appearances overall when factoring in his time with the Kings, but the recent form suggests the 36-year-old Russian might have a little gas left in the tank after all.