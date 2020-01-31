Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: New line, no problem
Kovalchuk scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.
Kovalchuk was moved to a new line to accommodate the return of Brendan Gallagher (concussion), and the veteran had no issues meshing with Joel Armia and Nick Suzuki. He finished off a sequence of events in tight quarters near the net, lifting the puck to the far top corner over goalie Carter Hutton for the game-tying score early in the second period. The goal was his fourth in the last four games and fifth in 10 games since joining Montreal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Eight points in eight games as Hab•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Scores twice in win over Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Generates helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Gets first goal as member of Habs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Shines in second game with Habs•
-
Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Skates on top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.