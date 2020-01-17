Kovalchuk had two goals in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Kovalchuk was irrelevant with the Kings but has been anything but since joining the Canadiens, now with seven points in seven contests with Montreal. The 36-year-old's first of the night came with the man advantage and turned out to be the game-winning goal. Two of Kovalchuk's first three goals with his new club have been decisive difference makers.