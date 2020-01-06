Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Set for Canadiens debut
Kovalchuk will play in Monday's game versus the Jets after clearing up visa issues, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.
Kovalchuk signed a league-minimum deal with the Habs on Friday after his stint in Los Angeles didn't pan out. The Russian sniper is in line for a major workload right away, as he worked with the first line and top power-play unit during Monday's practice. Kovalchuk rarely played in the top six with the Kings, so this is a 'prove-it' situation for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.