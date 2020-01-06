Kovalchuk will play in Monday's game versus the Jets after clearing up visa issues, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Kovalchuk signed a league-minimum deal with the Habs on Friday after his stint in Los Angeles didn't pan out. The Russian sniper is in line for a major workload right away, as he worked with the first line and top power-play unit during Monday's practice. Kovalchuk rarely played in the top six with the Kings, so this is a 'prove-it' situation for now.