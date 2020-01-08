Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Shines in second game with Habs
Kovalchuk tallied two assists, one with the man advantage, in a 4-3 loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old led Montreal forwards in ice time (21:22) and rewarded his team with a pair of assists, giving Kovalchuk three helpers in his first two games as a Canadien. Unfortunately, Montreal has lost both contests. It remains to be seen what role Kovalchuk will have on the team once it gets injured regulars back in the lineup, but early signs suggest Kovalchuk has plenty left in the tank and could easily carve out a regular role with a healthy Canadiens club. His fantasy value is climbing steadily.
