Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Signed a one-year deal
Kovalchuk agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday worth $700,000 at the NHL level.
Kovalchuk penned a league-minimum deal in order to remain in the NHL, rather than returning to the KHL, while the Habs protected themselves by making it a two-way deal. The veteran winger notched just nine points in 17 games with the Kings this year before being scratched for his final 18 contests with the organization. While the logistics are still being figured out, Kovalchuk could link up with the team for Saturday's clash with Pittsburgh.
