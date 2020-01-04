Kovalchuk won't play in Saturday's game against the Penguins since he's still working out visa issues, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kovalchuk signed with the Canadiens on Friday, but the paperwork won't be sorted out in time for the 36-year-old to make his debut with the new squad. He'll aim to crack the lineup Monday versus the Jets, and he figures to work in a middle-six role with power-play responsibilities.