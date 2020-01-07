Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Skates on top line
Kovalchuk had an assist, four shots and six hits over 19:25 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Kovalchuk was active in his Montreal debut as evidenced by the number of hits; the six hits are half the number he recorded in 17 games with the Kings this season. He skated on the Canadiens' top line, taking the spot of Brendan Gallagher (concussion) on the right wing, and finished second among the team's forwards in ice time. That's a good sign as the Canadiens were concerned about the 36-year-old forward's conditioning after he had not played in a game since mid-November. The veteran will have his conditioning tested Tuesday when the Habs play the second of back-to-back set at Detroit.
