Kovalchuk will participate in his first practice with Montreal on Sunday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kovalchuk arrived in Montreal on Saturday but was not ready to suit up for that evening's game against Pittsburgh. The 36-year-old forward said he's been skating nearly every day since becoming an unrestricted free agent after the Kings terminated his three-year contract Dec. 17. The Canadiens will get a look at Kovalchuk Sunday before deciding on a role. The former first-overall pick (2001) scored 184 power-play goals during his career, so Kovalchuk could be used on that unit.