Canadiens' Ilya Kovalchuk: Working on visa issues
Kovalchuk is unlikely to be in the lineup for Saturday night's game against the Penguins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kovalchuk, who was signed by Montreal on Friday, is still working on visa issues, so it's unlikely he'll be ready for Saturday's game. He signed a two-way contract, but the 36-year-old forward is not expected to spend any time at AHL Laval. The Canadiens made this low-risk move because they have four of their top nine forwards on injured reserve. The Habs will need to assess his fitness before deciding how to deploy Kovalchuk in the lineup.
