Demidov logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Demidov's on a five-game point streak, and four of those outings have been multi-point efforts. He's earned three goals and six assists in that span. The rookie winger is up to 35 points (10 goals, 25 helpers), 55 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 40 appearances. Demidov is five points ahead of Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke for the rookie scoring lead, though Sennecke has two more goals.