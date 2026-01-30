Demidov notched two assists, including one on the power play, and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Demidov has gone six games without a goal but has five assists in that span. The 20-year-old's January has been fine with one goal and 11 helpers over 15 appearances, and his performance Thursday moved him back to the top of the rookie points leaderboard. He's at 11 goals, 34 assists, 77 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 54 outings overall.