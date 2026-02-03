Demidov scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Demidov tallied the second consecutive goal for the Canadiens to tie Monday's contest at two apiece late in the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to 12 goals, 46 points and 81 shots on net across 56 points this season. The 20-year-old winger has 10 points across his last 11 games, which has kept him firmly in the conversation for this season's Calder Trophy. Regardless, his rookie campaign has been highlighted by exceptional offense, which has helped keep the Habs in a playoff spot in a competitive Atlantic Division.