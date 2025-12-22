Demidov scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Demidov earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 22. With the two-point performance, Demidov is now tied with Anaheim's Beckett Sennecke in points (28), with both rookies having played in 36 contests through Sunday's action. Demidov has eight goals, 20 helpers, 48 shots on net, 15 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating so far. Playmaking was his top trait as a prospect, so it's no surprise that his production has leaned assist-heavy, but he's among the best of this year's rookie class already.