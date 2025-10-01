Demidov exited Tuesday's preseason game versus the Senators after taking a slash to the wrist, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Demidov's status had not been determined after the game. At this point, the Canadiens are unlikely to risk the 19-year-old's health in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Senators after Tuesday's game got out of hand. Demidov's status should be updated prior to Opening Night on Oct. 8 versus the Maple Leafs.