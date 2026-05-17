Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Goals in consecutive games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.
Demidov has found a groove lately with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The 20-year-old rookie is up to seven points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff contests. Demidov continues to play on the second line with a significant power-play role. Getting him to extend his point streak would go a long way to helping the Canadiens in Game 7 on Monday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Finally finds back of net•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Records helper in loss•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Buries power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Goal pads rookie scoring lead•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Two points in win•