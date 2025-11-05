Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Impressive rookie season marches on
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
Demidov's goal came on the power play in the second period, scoring on a wrist shot that went between Dan Vladar's pads from the right dot. The winger has three points (two goals) in his last two games and six points (three and three) in his last four contests. Overall, Demidov is among the league's best rookies, and he has delivered 12 points, including eight assists) in 13 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Tickles twine for equalizer•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Stacks up three more points•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Makes impact with two-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Set to play in opener•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Not playing Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Gets slashed during preseason game•