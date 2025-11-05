Demidov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

Demidov's goal came on the power play in the second period, scoring on a wrist shot that went between Dan Vladar's pads from the right dot. The winger has three points (two goals) in his last two games and six points (three and three) in his last four contests. Overall, Demidov is among the league's best rookies, and he has delivered 12 points, including eight assists) in 13 games.