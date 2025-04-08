Demidov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Demidov notched 19 goals and 49 points in 65 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2024-25 before adding three goals and two assists in six playoff outings. He reached a joint decision with the KHL club to join the Canadiens and promptly signed his first NHL contract to play for Montreal down the home stretch. Once in the lineup, Demidov could land a top-six role and see power-play time. It's unclear when he will join the team, and the 19-year-old forward will need a work visa before he is eligible to play, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.