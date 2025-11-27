Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Nets game-winner Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.
Demidov's point streak is up to four games (one goal, four assists). He snapped an eight-game goal drought with the third-period tally, which also held up as the game-winner. The 19-year-old rookie has been pretty steady in a top-six role so far, racking up five goals (two game-winners), 18 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Provides two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Impressive rookie season marches on•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Tickles twine for equalizer•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Stacks up three more points•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Makes impact with two-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Set to play in opener•