Demidov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Demidov's point streak is up to four games (one goal, four assists). He snapped an eight-game goal drought with the third-period tally, which also held up as the game-winner. The 19-year-old rookie has been pretty steady in a top-six role so far, racking up five goals (two game-winners), 18 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 22 appearances.