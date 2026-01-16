Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: NHL's top rookie scorer
Demidov scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo.
It came on two-man advantage in the first period. It was Demidov's first goal in 10 games (seven assists). He remains the top rookie scorer in the NHL with 40 points. Demidov is the top rookie playmaker (29 assists), and he's tied with the Bruins' Fraser Minten for fourth in goals (11).
