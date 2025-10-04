Demidov (wrist) won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against Ottawa, per Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Demidov participated in Saturday's morning skate, and he is trending in the right direction to be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Toronto. Alex Newhook and Oliver Kapanen won't play in Saturday's exhibition game, either, and they are projected to be Demidov's linemates going into the 2025-26 campaign.