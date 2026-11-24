General manager Kent Hughes said Monday that Demidov (ankle) will not travel with the team for Wednesday's game in Colorado, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Montreal will begin a three-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday, with the final matchup coming in Utah on Nov. 30. Hughes conveyed that Demidov is getting closer to returning to the lineup, though it wasn't made clear if Demidov will meet the team at some point during the road trip. Once he returns to action, he will most likely slot into a top-six role, potentially alongside newcomer Dylan Larkin.