Demidov scored a goal, distributed an assist and put three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Demidov got on the board in 2026-27 with a pair of points in the heart of the Canadiens' comeback effort Saturday. After pitching in with a secondary helper on Chris Kreider's first goal with the Habs, Demidov continued his heroic effort with the game-tying goal with less than one minute remaining in regulation. The 20-year-old winger had a phenomenal rookie campaign in 2025-26, compiling 19 goals, 62 points and 127 shots on net across 82 regular-season games. He's a near lock to see top-six minutes moving forward, giving him a high ceiling in fantasy as a key piece in Montreal's offense.