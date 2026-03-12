Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: One of each in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Demidov's third-period tally was the game-winner. The 20-year-old winger saw just 12:50 of ice time -- it's the third time in six games he's been under the 13-minute mark, though he is still listed on the Canadiens' second line. Demidov has 14 goals, 51 points, 94 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 64 appearances this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Finds twine Monday•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Draws two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: NHL's top rookie scorer•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Three helpers in win•