Demidov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Demidov ended a seven-game goal drought with the second-period tally. He still had five assists in that span, so the rookie winger has found ways to stay productive even when his shot isn't dialed in. For the season, the 20-year-old is up to seven goals, 25 points (nine on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 32 appearances.