Demidov registered two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Demidov is stuck in an eight-game goal drought. He's started to warm up with four helpers over his last three games, including one on the power play. The rookie winger is up to four goals, 13 helpers, 24 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances. Demidov is talented, but his offense has fluctuated enough for him to be tracking behind Islanders blueliner Matthew Schaefer in the Calder Trophy race.