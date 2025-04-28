Demidov notched two power-play assists and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

Demidov had a hand in goals by Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield during the second period. The 19-year-old Demidov had two points in his debut versus the Blackhawks on April 14, but these helpers Sunday were his first playoff points. During the postseason, the winger has added two shots on net, seven hits and a minus-4 rating over four appearances while filling a middle-six role with power-play time.