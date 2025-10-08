Demidov (wrist) took line rushes on the third line, indicating he'll be available to play Wednesday's season opener versus the Maple Leafs, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Demidov missed some time late in the preseason after taking a slash across the wrist. He appears to be no worse for wear and will look to begin 2025-26 on a positive note as a potential Calder Trophy contender. Demidov is also expected to be part of the power-play mix, though he may start the season on the second unit.