Demidov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Demidov has two goals and four helpers over his last six games, and this tally helped him bounce back from the end of his four-game point streak Friday versus Vegas. The 19-year-old rookie continues to chip in regularly on offense while filling a second-line role. He's up to six goals, 19 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances. This will officially count as his rookie year with his next outing, which is a mere formality at this point.