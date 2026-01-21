Demidov delivered two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.

Demidov is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three assists, and he has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last five contests. He has eight shots on his current streak and 12 shots in his last five contests. Demidov's 43 points (50 games) put him on top of the rookie scoring list, five points ahead of the second-place Beckett Sennecke, who has 38 points.