Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Three-game, four-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov delivered two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Wild.
Demidov is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three assists, and he has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last five contests. He has eight shots on his current streak and 12 shots in his last five contests. Demidov's 43 points (50 games) put him on top of the rookie scoring list, five points ahead of the second-place Beckett Sennecke, who has 38 points.
More News
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: NHL's top rookie scorer•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Three helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Third straight two-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Two-point effort in Boston•
-
Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Gains piece of rookie scoring lead•