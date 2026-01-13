Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Three helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov notched three assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
The three points tied his season high, with his other three-point performance (one goal, two assists) also coming against Vancouver back on Oct. 25. Demidov has gone eight straight games without finding the back of the net, but the 20-year-old continues to lead all rookies with 39 points (10 goals and 29 helpers) through 46 games.
