Demidov scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

The Canadiens couldn't hold onto their 2-0 lead from the first period, but Demidov helped save the day. He scored with 2:23 left in regulation to force overtime, where Alex Newhook capitalized on a turnover for the game-winner. Demidov has four points over his last three games and has shown impressive consistency for a 19-year-old rookie, as he's yet to be held off the scoresheet in consecutive games. Through 12 outings, he has three goals, seven assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating while filling a middle-six role.