Canadiens' Ivan Demidov: Two-point effort in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demidov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
The rookie winger delivered his second straight two-point performance, tying the game at 2-2 early in the second period by stealing the puck at center ice and beating Jeremy Swayman on a breakaway before having a hand in a Cole Caufield tally in the third. Demidov has been remarkably consistent for a 20-year-old in his first NHL season -- he's gone more than one game in a row without getting onto the scoresheet only once all season, delivering nine goals and 30 points in 37 contests.
