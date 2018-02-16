Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Activated Thursday
De La Rose played for the first time in six games Thursday, registering one hit and one blocked shot over 13:06 of ice time in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Coach Claude Julien has limited options these days when he wants to tweak the lineup, so subbing in De La Rose and Daniel Carr on the fourth line is all he can do until Andrew Shaw (lower body) and Phillip Danault (concussion) are ready to return. De La Rose could get a bump in playing time if the Canadiens deal off veterans ahead of the trade deadline, but his four points in 33 games doesn't warrant a larger role.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Receives in-game demotion•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Gets a promotion•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Logs team-high five hits•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Gets out of press box•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Centering a hot line•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...