De La Rose played for the first time in six games Thursday, registering one hit and one blocked shot over 13:06 of ice time in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Coach Claude Julien has limited options these days when he wants to tweak the lineup, so subbing in De La Rose and Daniel Carr on the fourth line is all he can do until Andrew Shaw (lower body) and Phillip Danault (concussion) are ready to return. De La Rose could get a bump in playing time if the Canadiens deal off veterans ahead of the trade deadline, but his four points in 33 games doesn't warrant a larger role.