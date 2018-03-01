De La Rose will be given an opportunity to replace the departed Tomas Plekanec, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He had an assist, a shot, three hits, two blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty over 12:16 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Coach Claude Julien was pleased with De La Rose's effort in Monday's loss to the Flyers, noting he was assertive and had an impact on the game. The coach has used the word "assertive" before when talking about how the 22-year-old center needs to play the game, and it appears De La Rose has done that since Montreal traded Plekanec. Over the last three games, De La Rose has 16 hits and six shots. With just five points in 36 games, De La Rose isn't ready for a starring role on anyone's fantasy team, but he'll get an opportunity over the final six weeks of the season, a period of time in which the organization will use to evaluate its younger talent.