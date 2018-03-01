Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Asked to step up
De La Rose will be given an opportunity to replace the departed Tomas Plekanec, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He had an assist, a shot, three hits, two blocked shots and a two-minute minor penalty over 12:16 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Coach Claude Julien was pleased with De La Rose's effort in Monday's loss to the Flyers, noting he was assertive and had an impact on the game. The coach has used the word "assertive" before when talking about how the 22-year-old center needs to play the game, and it appears De La Rose has done that since Montreal traded Plekanec. Over the last three games, De La Rose has 16 hits and six shots. With just five points in 36 games, De La Rose isn't ready for a starring role on anyone's fantasy team, but he'll get an opportunity over the final six weeks of the season, a period of time in which the organization will use to evaluate its younger talent.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Shows spark in loss Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Fills in for Plekanec•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Activated Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Receives in-game demotion•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Gets a promotion•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Logs team-high five hits•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...