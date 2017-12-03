Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Centering a hot line
De La Rose scored a goal and assisted on two others in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit. He added a shot and a hit while finishing plus-4 over 13:39 of ice time.
De La Rose is enjoying himself on Montreal's second line, which produced four goals and six assists in the win. He's been filling in for the injured Jonathan Drouin (lower body) the last two games, centering Alex Galchenyuk (four assists Saturday) and Paul Byron (three goals), and De La Rose has registered four points in two games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Picks up first point•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Moving up Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Slots in to lineup Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Takes shot on nose•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Opens season on fourth line•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Pockets two goals Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...