De La Rose scored a goal and assisted on two others in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit. He added a shot and a hit while finishing plus-4 over 13:39 of ice time.

De La Rose is enjoying himself on Montreal's second line, which produced four goals and six assists in the win. He's been filling in for the injured Jonathan Drouin (lower body) the last two games, centering Alex Galchenyuk (four assists Saturday) and Paul Byron (three goals), and De La Rose has registered four points in two games.