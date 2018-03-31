Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Draws praise from coach
De La Rose has made more impact on games over the past six weeks, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. "He's done what we've asked him to do," coach Claude Julien said. "I felt the first half of the season he was playing, the impact he had on the game was very, very minimal at best. Now, he's having an impact where he makes a great forecheck, turning the puck over, creating a scoring chance."
De La Rose has just four points over 33 games and was a healthy scratch 24 times through the end of February, but circumstances led to regular ice time. Tomas Plekanec was traded to Toronto, then injuries felled forwards Max Pacioretty (knee), Andrew Shaw (knee) and Phillip Danault (neck). The 22-year-old De La Rose has suited up 17 straight games, most recently centering a line between talented forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen, which has helped him find his game. De La Rose responded with eight points (three goals, five assists) and 58 hits in those 17 games. He looked like a player on the bubble for the first half of the season, but will be a key piece in the final five games of the regular season and has put him squarely in the organizational plans for 2018-19.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Scores fourth goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Two goals Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Throwing his body around•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Asked to step up•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Shows spark in loss Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Fills in for Plekanec•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...