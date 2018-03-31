De La Rose has made more impact on games over the past six weeks, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. "He's done what we've asked him to do," coach Claude Julien said. "I felt the first half of the season he was playing, the impact he had on the game was very, very minimal at best. Now, he's having an impact where he makes a great forecheck, turning the puck over, creating a scoring chance."

De La Rose has just four points over 33 games and was a healthy scratch 24 times through the end of February, but circumstances led to regular ice time. Tomas Plekanec was traded to Toronto, then injuries felled forwards Max Pacioretty (knee), Andrew Shaw (knee) and Phillip Danault (neck). The 22-year-old De La Rose has suited up 17 straight games, most recently centering a line between talented forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Artturi Lehkonen, which has helped him find his game. De La Rose responded with eight points (three goals, five assists) and 58 hits in those 17 games. He looked like a player on the bubble for the first half of the season, but will be a key piece in the final five games of the regular season and has put him squarely in the organizational plans for 2018-19.