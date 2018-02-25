Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Fills in for Plekanec
De La Rose had one shot, six hits and a blocked shot over 12:06 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
De La Rose was active for the just the second time in the last 10 games. He drew into the Saturday's lineup after Montreal made Tomas Plekanec a healthy scratch, which many have speculated is a sign that the 35-year-old center will be traded before Monday's trade deadline. De La Rose has typically skated on the fourth line when active, but got most of his ice time against Tampa Bay with Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. If a trade happens, De La Rose could be in line for more consistent playing time, although with just one goal and four points over 34 games, he may not be a top-six or top-nine forward.
