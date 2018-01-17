De La Rose practiced at center on a line with Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens have moved Drouin to the right wing after a 39-game trial at center that didn't work out as planned. For De La Rose, who has been in the active lineup the last four games following a 10-game stretch as a healthy scratch, it's a significant promotion. He's mostly been saddled on the fourth line where he skated with Nicolas Deslauriers or Byron Froese or Daniel Carr. The promotion, which kicks off Wednesday in Boston, means more ice time for De La Rose and, more importantly, ice time with more offensively gifted forwards.