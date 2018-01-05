Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Gets out of press box
De La Rose was active for Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Lightning. He had two shots, three hits and two blocked shots over 10:26 of ice time.
De La Rose, who had been a healthy scratch for the previous 10 games, replaced Daniel Carr on the fourth line. With just four points (three goals, one assist) and 14 shots through 22 games, the 23-year-old forward has not had the offensive impact on the fourth line the Canadiens had hoped to see.
