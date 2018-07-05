Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Inks two-year deal
De La Rose agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.8 million contract with Montreal on Thursday.
De La Rose logged a career-high 55 games last season, in which he set additional career bests in assists (eight) and points (12). A gritty depth center, the 22-year-old is unlikely to break any scoring records and likely tops out in the range of 20-30 points most years.
