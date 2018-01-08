Canadiens' Jacob De La Rose: Logs team-high five hits
De La Rose had two shots and five hits over 9:44 of ice time in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
De La Rose had been a healthy scratch for 10 games, but was activated for the last two games. Prior to Sunday's game, head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette he has "a lot of time" for De La Rose, however, the coach wanted to see the 6-foot-3, 210-pound center be more assertive. The 22-year-old forward seemed to respond to the coach's words, doling out his most body checks since logging seven against Arizona on Nov. 16.
